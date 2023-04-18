Washington Tops List of Most Stolen Vehicles in the US

Stolen vehicles are a big headache for police and drivers in Yakima County with an average of 500 to 700 vehicle stolen every year. Yakima Police Officers and Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies are busy everyday taking reports or recovering vehicles. Authorities say many of the vehicles are stolen with keys in the ignition or on a passenger seat. The large number of thefts in Yakima and other parts of the state places Washington State at the top of the stolen vehicle list.

Get our free mobile app

WASHINGTON RANKS SECOND IN THE US FOR STOLEN VEHICLES

New research reveals almost 2 million vehicles were stolen in the US in 2022, with Washington ranking second among the states with the highest rate of vehicle thefts overall. Data obtained by the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) and analyzed by vehicle history check platform https://www.carvertical.com/ reveals;

Washington is the state that has the second-highest rate of vehicle thefts with 15 out of every 1,000 vehicles registered being stolen

The top 10 states with the most stolen cars saw a 13% rise in vehicle theft last year.

WHAT'S THE MOST COMMONLY STOLEN VEHICLE IN THE STATE?

The Chevrolet Pick-Up was the model most commonly stolen with 48,206 thefts, closely followed by the Ford Pick-Up, with 47,999 thefts

Officials at carVertical found "Washington has the second highest rate of vehicle thefts according to the total number of vehicles registered in the state as provided by Statista.

CALIFORNIA AND COLORADO ARE THE LEADERS

For every 1,000 cars registered in Washington, 15 were stolen in 2022, Missouri also had the same rate. That roughly equates to one in every 67 vehicles being stolen."

The number one state by the way is California. That state has the highest total of stolen vehicles at 202,685 out of 14,268,528 registered vehicles, its stolen vehicle rate however is 14 per 1,000 registered vehicles

Officials at carVertical however found that "Colorado has the highest rate of vehicle thefts, For every 1,000 cars registered in Colorado, 28 were stolen in 2022."

LOOK: See the iconic cars that debuted the year you were born

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)