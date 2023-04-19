Benton Deputies Busy Rounding up Stolen Vehicles

BCSO BCSO loading...

It appears some auto theft suspects decided to drive these rigs and then dump them.

Three stolen rigs recovered by Deputies

Late Tuesday evening, Benton County Deputies were alerted to what appeared to be an abandoned car parked behind Ron's Food Mart on South Washington Street in Kennewick. Upon arrival, Deputies learned the vehicle had been reported stolen to Kennewick Police.

No word if any damage, but it is being returned to its owner, and Deputies are checking surveillance footage from Ron's to see if any suspects can be identified.

Two large farm work trucks found abandoned in the southern part of the County

Around the same time, Agri Northwest Security alerted Deputies about suspicious vehicles on Ag property near Plymouth, not far from the Oregon border. Deputies responded and found two large work trucks abandoned at the location.

They'd been reported stolen out of Walla Walla County. Both rigs are being returned to their owners, That investigation continues. No word if any damage to either of the farm work trucks.