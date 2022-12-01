Stevens Pass, Summit at Snoqualmie to Open Friday

This week's heavy snow in the Cascades has prompted the scheduled openings of two of the region's largest ski resorts.

Yesterday, both Stevens Pass and the Summit at Snoqualmie announced they would begin seasonal operations on Friday, December 2.

Both resorts have received nearly two feet of new snow since Monday.

All runs at Stevens Pass will be open Friday, with the terrain parks opening on Saturday.

At least two of the runs at the Summit at Snoqualmie will be open to start the new season with the Nordic Center and other runs opening later this month.