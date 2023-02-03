Love is in the air. Maybe it's pesticides but either way you look at it with February comes that dreaded Valentine's Day where you may, just may have your significant other drop to their knee and pop the big question. No, the question isn't, "can you help me back up," but asking them to spend the rest of eternity with them.

Though Yakima has several wonderful options for places to get married, Yakima wasn't featured on this list of best places to get married.

WalletHub was listing the best cities to get married and Yakima doesn't even place on the list. No city in eastern Washington does.

There are a few that make the northwest including Spokane being the best in Washington state at 84th place. Seattle coming in at 87 with Tacoma at 165.

Also interesting to note that Washington has the most event planners per capita at 71 with Fayetteville, NC, having the least with only 8.

Oregon has a nice one with Portland coming in at 49 with Salem at 120.

California has some of the best and worst with their best being Los Angeles being 51st place and Oxnard in at 180.

If you happen to be near San Francisco, they have the most musicians per capita at 20 with it 58.8 timex more than good ol' Anchorage, Alaska. Anchorage has .34 musicians per capita. How that even works is beyond me but that's just what was listed.

At the end of the day it doesn't matter where you get married, all that matters is that I'm still on my knee waiting for someone to help me stand back up.

LOOK: Baby names that are illegal around the world Stacker scoured hundreds of baby name databases and news releases to curate a list of baby names that are illegal somewhere in the world, along with explanations for why they’re banned.

LOOK: Oldest Disneyland Rides From 1955 to Today Stacker , set out to compile a definitive list of every Disneyland attraction you can enjoy today and ranked them by their age. Using real-time data from Touring Plans , Disney archives, and historical news releases and reviews, our list starts with exciting recent park additions and stretches back to the oldest opening-day classics. This list focuses on the original Disneyland Park, so you will not see any rides from its neighboring California Adventure located just across the promenade. Read on to discover the oldest Disneyland rides you can still ride today.

FOR SALE: Feast Yer Eyes on This Pirate Ship

SWEET: Here are the most popular Halloween candies

LOOK: Here are 25 ways you could start saving money today From: 25 ways you could be saving money today] These money-saving tips—from finding discounts to simple changes to your daily habits—can come in handy whether you have a specific savings goal, want to stash away cash for retirement, or just want to pinch pennies. It’s never too late to be more financially savvy. Read on to learn more about how you can start saving now. [

KEEP READING: What were the most popular baby names from the past 100 years?

KEEP READING: Here are the most popular baby names in every state Using March 2019 data from the Social Security Administration Stacker compiled a list of the most popular names in each of the 50 states and Washington D.C., according to their 2018 SSA rankings. The top five boy names and top five girl names are listed for each state, as well as the number of babies born in 2018 with that name. Historically common names like Michael only made the top five in three states, while the less common name Harper ranks in the top five for 22 states.

Curious what names are trending in your home state? Keep reading to see if your name made the top five -- or to find inspiration for naming your baby.

See How School Cafeteria Meals Have Changed Over the Past 100 Years Using government and news reports, Stacker has traced the history of cafeteria meals from their inception to the present day, with data from news and government reports. Read on to see how various legal acts, food trends, and budget cuts have changed what kids are getting on their trays.