Free Food Event by 2nd Harvest Mobile Market in Kennewick This Thursday

FREE food provided by Second Harvest will be available to those in need this Thursday.

The drive-thru distribution will take place at Eastgate Elementary from 10am till 12 pm, while supplies last. There will be enough food to provide for up to 250 families. No appointment or documentation is required.

Eastgate Elementary is located at 910 East 10th Avenue in Kennewick.

Second Harvest's Mobile Market gets food to people who need it the most.

A refrigerated truck transports 8,000 to 10,000 pounds of food to community centers, church parking lots, businesses, and other locations. Volunteers set up and distribute food to up to 300 families in just two hours. The Mobile Market truck serves larger populations, often in rural areas with less access to fresh produce and other perishable foods.

In the Inland Northwest, one in eight people, including one in six children faces hunger.

Second Harvest works with the community through partnerships to provide food for families in need. Through their network of 250 food pantries and meal sites, 55,000 people are fed nutritious meals every week.

Do you have extra, usable food to donate?

Your generous donation of food and surplus inventories to Second Harvest will help us alleviate hunger while your business continues to thrive. Every year, millions of pounds of food go to waste at all stages of the supply chain. Your partnership with Second Harvest will help rescue those nutritious resources and share them with families in our community.

They accept donations from 26 counties in Eastern Washington and North Idaho. And, Second Harvest can handle the logistics for you.

