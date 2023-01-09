Search Continues for Armed Kennewick Playground Car Jacker Suspect

Victim carjacked at Playground of Dreams (City of Kennewick image) Victim carjacked at Playground of Dreams (City of Kennewick image) loading...

Kennewick Police and other authorities continue to search for an armed carjacking suspect.

Suspect steals victim's vehicle by Playground of Dreams

Saturday afternoon, around 4:15 PM, a man was at the Playground of Dreams in Columbia Park with his two children, when he was approached by a male suspect.

The man pulled a gun out of a satchel he was carrying and demanded the victim give him the keys. The suspect ordered the man and his children out of the vehicle, then drove away from the playground, and headed west.

According to Kennewick Police:

"The stolen vehicle is a red 2013 Ford Explorer, bearing license plate AXC1537 with luggage racks on the roof. The suspect was described as a Hispanic male in his mid-thirties with a thin mustache. He was wearing a gray or green vest and blue jeans."

KPD says if you have any information, or see the suspect and/or vehicle, call 911 but do not approach the man. He is considered armed and dangerous, but police did not further elaborate.