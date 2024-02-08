Around the Tri-Cities, law-enforcement agencies are hoping that everyone has a safe Superbowl Sunday this weekend.

The Richland Police Department has sent out a few reminders to help prevent drunk driving and any deaths or injuries that could be caused while driving under the influence.

Here are a few tips to help you have a "Super Safe Superbowl!" in the Tri-Cities

- Never drink and drive, and know the rules.

- If you have had too much to drink, call a cab or ride share like an Uber. A car fare will cost far less than the consequences of a DUI.

- If you have to drive, settle for a soft drink or mocktail

-If you do choose to have a drink, don't drive and endanger your life and the lives of others.

Washington State DUI Consequences

First-time DUI offenders can expect:

Fines ranging from $350 to $5,000

Jail terms of one day up to 364 days

15 days of house arrest or a 90-day sobriety program as an alternative to jail

For those charged a second time within seven years, the penalties are more severe:

Fines vary between $500 and $5,000.

Jail sentences span from 30 days to a year.

House arrest or a structured sobriety program as an alternative to jail

Individuals arrested for a third time could face:

Jail time of 90 days to a year

Mandatory participation in a sobriety program for six months

Fines that range from $1,000 to $5,000

If there are prior DUI convictions within ten years or if the offense results in grave injuries or fatalities, a DUI might be classified as a felony. These felonies can lead to extended imprisonment and substantial fines.

Source: Mark S Treyz Law