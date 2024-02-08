Safe Driving Tips for Tri-Cities this Super Bowl Sunday
Around the Tri-Cities, law-enforcement agencies are hoping that everyone has a safe Superbowl Sunday this weekend.
The Richland Police Department has sent out a few reminders to help prevent drunk driving and any deaths or injuries that could be caused while driving under the influence.
Here are a few tips to help you have a "Super Safe Superbowl!" in the Tri-Cities
- Never drink and drive, and know the rules.
- If you have had too much to drink, call a cab or ride share like an Uber. A car fare will cost far less than the consequences of a DUI.
- If you have to drive, settle for a soft drink or mocktail
-If you do choose to have a drink, don't drive and endanger your life and the lives of others.
Washington State DUI Consequences
First-time DUI offenders can expect:
- Fines ranging from $350 to $5,000
- Jail terms of one day up to 364 days
- 15 days of house arrest or a 90-day sobriety program as an alternative to jail
For those charged a second time within seven years, the penalties are more severe:
- Fines vary between $500 and $5,000.
- Jail sentences span from 30 days to a year.
- House arrest or a structured sobriety program as an alternative to jail
Individuals arrested for a third time could face:
- Jail time of 90 days to a year
- Mandatory participation in a sobriety program for six months
- Fines that range from $1,000 to $5,000
If there are prior DUI convictions within ten years or if the offense results in grave injuries or fatalities, a DUI might be classified as a felony. These felonies can lead to extended imprisonment and substantial fines.
Source: Mark S Treyz Law
10 States With the Highest Rates of DUI Arrests.
Marketwatch.com looked at the FBI’s 2021 Crime in the United States report to find the 10 states with the most DUI arrests and the 10 states with the highest rates of these arrests per 100,000 people.
Gallery Credit: Kyle Matthews