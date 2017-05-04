Ritzville man missing since Wednesday

Police in Ritzville have issued a Silver Alert for an elderly man who hasn't been seen since he left his house for work Wednesday morning.

78-year old Thomas Eugene Kelly's wife told investigators that her husband left their home on S. Clark St., but he never made it to his workplace.

Investigators say Kelly has no known medical conditions, and that he may be in the company of an unidentified person.

He may be in a 2000 gold Ford F350 with Washington state plates that read C06865B.