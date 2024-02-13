Richland drivers will have to deal with lane closures for at least another day.

Lane Closures Near the Queensgate Roundabout and Columbia Park Trail

The city of Richland says that drivers will have to contend with the single lane closures at theQueensate and the Columbia Park Trail roundabout starting today (February 13th) and then on Wednesday (February 14th) from 9 in the morning until 3 in the afternoon. The City of Richland Needs to Remove Large Pieces of Artwork from the Roundabout

The closure of the lanes around the Queensgate roundabout and Columbia Park Trail

is for a project to remove a few large artwork pieces from the Queensgate and Columbia Park Trail roundabout.

The Round About Art Work will have a New Home

The artwork will be relocated from the roundabout after a decision was made during a discussion by the Richland Arts Commission. The Richland Arts Commission meets at City Hall on the first Wednesday of each month. The next meeting of the commission is March 6 at 6:00 p.m.

