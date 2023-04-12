Richland Man Arrested on Attempted Burglary

(Richland, WA) -- A Richland man is in jail after a woman called 9-1-1 to report an intruder inside her home Wednesday. Police arrived but the suspect fled beforehand. The caller told officers she had seen this same man at her home a few days earlier. He had asked for a cigarette. Later on Wednesday, Richland Police patrol officers found a man matching the suspect's description.
When police approached, he fled off. Officers did catch up to 32-year-old Frank Ellis IV, but he physically resisted. They eventually were able to take him into custody. Authorities says Ellis will typically ask women if he can come inside their home to use their phone, charge his own phone, get a drink of water, or ask for a cigarette. Ellis is currently in the Benton County Jail for Burglary 2nd Degree, Resisting Arrest, and Obstructing Officers.
LOOK: What major laws were passed the year you were born?
Data for this list was acquired from trusted online sources and news outlets. Read on to discover what major law was passed the year you were born and learn its name, the vote count (where relevant), and its impact and significance.
See 20 Ways America Has Changed Since 9/11
For those of us who lived through 9/11, the day’s events will forever be emblazoned on our consciousnesses, a terrible tragedy we can’t, and won’t, forget. Now, two decades on, Stacker
reflects back on the events of 9/11 and many of the ways the world has changed since then. Using information from news reports, government sources, and research centers, this is a list of 20 aspects of American life that were forever altered by the events of that day. From language to air travel to our handling of immigration and foreign policy, read on to see just how much life in the United States was affected by 9/11.