Richland Man Arrested on Attempted Burglary

(Richland, WA) -- A Richland man is in jail after a woman called 9-1-1 to report an intruder inside her home Wednesday. Police arrived but the suspect fled beforehand. The caller told officers she had seen this same man at her home a few days earlier. He had asked for a cigarette. Later on Wednesday, Richland Police patrol officers found a man matching the suspect's description.

When police approached, he fled off. Officers did catch up to 32-year-old Frank Ellis IV, but he physically resisted. They eventually were able to take him into custody. Authorities says Ellis will typically ask women if he can come inside their home to use their phone, charge his own phone, get a drink of water, or ask for a cigarette. Ellis is currently in the Benton County Jail for Burglary 2nd Degree, Resisting Arrest, and Obstructing Officers.

