Richland Church Burglary Suspect Caught
(Richland, WA) -- Richland Police say they have a man in custody after he's accused of trying to burglarize a church in Richland. This happened Saturday morning around 7:00 off Thayer Driver near Fries Street when the suspect was able to access the church's basement through a broken window.
A member of the church saw the suspect gain enty and call 9-1-1. As the suspect saw the member call the police, he fled off. Police did spot him going into Lawless Park. Richland Police and other agencies surrounded the area and brought in K-9 Sable and a police drone.
Both were able to locate Ryan Ruane of Benton County hiding under the brush in the park. Ruane was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Benton County jail.
