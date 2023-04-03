Richland Church Burglary Suspect Caught

(Richland, WA) -- Richland Police say they have a man in custody after he's accused of trying to burglarize a church in Richland. This happened Saturday morning around 7:00 off Thayer Driver near Fries Street when the suspect was able to access the church's basement through a broken window.

attachment-Church Burglary Suspect 2 loading...

A member of the church saw the suspect gain enty and call 9-1-1. As the suspect saw the member call the police, he fled off. Police did spot him going into Lawless Park. Richland Police and other agencies surrounded the area and brought in K-9 Sable and a police drone.

attachment-Church Burglary Suspect 3 loading...

Both were able to locate Ryan Ruane of Benton County hiding under the brush in the park. Ruane was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Benton County jail.

50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two.