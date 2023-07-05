Pass to Allow Non-Flyers Access to the Gate at Tri-Cities Airport

Saying goodbye to loved ones just got much better at the Tri-Cities Airport.

Get our free mobile app

Now, with a PSC Pass, visitors can spend time inside the terminal that was allowed only for those traveling. Once a person with a PSC Pass clears security, they'll be able to have access to all parts of the airport in Pasco.

This will mean a lot less time dropping off and picking up passengers curbside.

Canva Canva loading...

The PSC Pass allows non-ticketed visitors to shop, dine, watch planes, view art exhibits, and greet friends and relatives when they arrive at the gate or accompany them before their flight. We only allow 10 visitor passes each day, so secure yours early to guarantee your pass.

How can you obtain the PSC Pass?

Canva Canva loading...

Applications for a PSC Pass can be completed online. You'll need a government issued ID. Passes are limited to 10 per day and can be applied for once a month.

Registration and Check-In Details:

All participants must register. Visitors 17-years old and younger must be accompanied by an adult. The program is limited to 10 persons per day at this time, and PSC reserves the right to deny service to anyone. This program can be ended at any time as required by the TSA.

Learn more about TSA security screening here.

LOOK: 25 must-visit hidden gems from across the US From secret gardens to underground caves, Stacker compiled a list of 25 must-visit hidden gems from across the United States using travel guides, news articles, and company websites.

Offbeat adventures: Travel to the coolest hidden wonders in every U.S. state Fuel your offbeat travel dreams. Stacker found the coolest hidden wonders in all 50 U.S. states (plus D.C.) using data from Atlas Obscura

[WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter private or abandoned property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing.]