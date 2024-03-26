The Prosser Police Department is warning folks about the latest scam impacting those in the area.

People in the Prosser Area are Reporting a New Scam Call Scheme

The Police Department said that yesterday (Monday, March 25th), they got several calls from people reporting a phone scam and scam caller. According to officers, the fraudster is calling, claiming to be Officer or Sergeant Jason Johnson, and telling those who answer the call that they have a warrant.

The Scammers have Upped their Scheme

The department says they do have Officer Jason Johnson in Prosser, but they are reassuring people that he is not calling about having active warrants. Police ask people not to engage or give out any personal info. Police also recommend blocking the numbers.

