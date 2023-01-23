Potato Conference Starts Tuesday In the Tri-Cities

The 2023 Washington & Oregon Potato Conference gets underway Tuesday at the Three Rivers Convention Center in the Tri-Cities. Tressa Radach Newton with the Washington state Potato Commission said one of the newest features that they are most excited about, is not a new feature. She said they’re bringing back their keynote speaker Wednesday during lunch, featuring Howard Goldstein.

“He has 20 years of experience as a food and nutrition strategist. He helps commodity boards, non-profit organizations, food and beverage, and supplement companies to lead with science and transform opinions.”

Radach Newton noted that the latest in farm technology will take center stage Tuesday morning during their annual Ag Innovation Session.

“The entire session is dedicated to highlighting new technologies in agriculture, so that's something that's really appealing each and every year. But this year we have several new exhibitors, and like I said a lot of great presenters are coming in.”

Radach Newton added Spanish session has moved from Tuesday to Thursday. And as in years past, pesticide credits will be available.

Click Here to learn more about this year’s Washington & Oregon Potato Conference.

