Lamb Weston Donates 70K Pounds Of Potatoes To 2nd Harvest

The farming community showed off its heart Wednesday, as Lamb Weston donated over 70,000 pounds of potatoes to 2nd Harvest. Jean Tucker with 2nd Harvest said the very large donation will help thousands of families across the region. She noted hunger sometime means needing help getting healthy foods. Tucker says often, those who struggle to make ends meet don’t purchase the healthiest foods, typically purchasing foods that are high in fat, sodium, etc. That makes Wednesday’s donation even more special.

“But we're so fortunate to partner with so many great Ag producers and farmers in this region on a lot of fresh healthy produce. We also have partnerships with the beef and dairy industries, so that we're getting a great mix of healthy food with all those nutritional benefits. And that’s really so helpful for people who were watching every penny right now.”

Tucker added during the month of March, 2nd Harvest has teamed up with AgWest Farm Credit and Northwest Agricultural Consultants to put a spotlight on all the farming community does to help those in need.

And she said they’re also offering a match to encourage everyone to donate.

“That the first $15,000 donated to 2nd Harvest during March will be matched. And that will go a long way towards us being able to continue sourcing and distributing all this kind of great healthy produce in the region.”

Click Here to learn more about 2nd Harvest.

