NW Commodities Mixed In 2022

All wheat planted in Idaho totaled 1.16 million acres, down 6% from 2021. Harvested area, at 1.08 million acres, is down 5% from the previous year. All wheat production totaled 93.5 million bushels, up 22% from the previous year. Yield is estimated at 86.8 bushels per acre, up 19.2 bushels from 2021.

In Oregon, all wheat planted totaled 730,000 acres, up 1% from a year ago. Harvested area, at 720,000 acres, is up 2% from 2021. Production totaled 49.0 million bushels, up 54% from the previous year. Yield is estimated at 68.0 bushels per acre, up 23.0 bushels from 2021.

In Washington, all wheat planted totaled 2.33 million acres, down slightly from 2021. Harvested area, at 2.27 million acres, is up 2% from the previous year. Production totaled 144 million bushels, up 65% from 2021. Yield is estimated at 63.4 bushels per acre, up 24.3 bushels from the previous year.

Potatoes planted in Idaho totaled 295,000 acres, down 6% from 2021. Harvested area, at 294,500 acres, is down 6% from the previous year. Production totaled 121 million cwt, down 9% from 2021. Yield is estimated at 410 cwt per acre, down 10 cwt from the previous year.

Potato growers in Oregon, planted totaled 43,000 acres of spuds, down 2% from 2021. Harvested area, at 43,000 acres, is down 2% from last year. Production totaled 24.9 million cwt, down 5% from a year ago. Yield is estimated at 580 cwt per acre, down 20 cwt from 2021.

Meanwhile, in Washington, potato acres totaled 155,000, unchanged from 2021. Harvested area, at 154,500 acres, is also unchanged from the previous year. Production totaled 90.4 million cwt, down 2% from a year ago. Yield is estimated at 585 cwt per acre, down 10 cwt from 2021.

All hay harvested in Idaho totaled 1.41 million acres, up 14% from 2021. All hay production totaled 5.33 million tons, up 17% from the previous year. Yield is estimated at 3.78 tons per acre, up 0.11 tons from 2021.

In Oregon, all hay harvested totaled 820,000 acres, down 8% from the previous year. Production totaled 2.62 million tons, up 8 percent from a year ago. Yield is estimated at 3.20 tons per acre, up 0.46 tons from 2021.

In Washington hay acres totaled 650,000, down 8% year-over-year. Production totaled 2.77 million tons, up 8% from the previous year. Yield is estimated at 4.26 tons per acre, up 0.65 tons per acre from 2021.

Dry beans planted in Idaho totaled 45,000 acres, down 22% from 2021. Harvested area, at 44,000 acres, is down 23% from the previous year. Production totaled 1.06 million cwt, down 29% from a year ago. Yield is estimated at 24.0 cwt per acre, down 2.1 cwt from 2021.

Over in Washington, dry beans planted totaled 27,000 acres, down 33% from the previous year. Harvested area, at 26,700 acres, is down 32% from a year ago. Production totaled 699,000 cwt, down 36% from 2021. Yield is estimated at 26.2 cwt per acre, down 1.5 cwt from the previous year.

