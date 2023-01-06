NWFCS, Farm Credit West Create New Association

Earlier this week, stockholders of both Northwest Farm Credit Services and Farm Credit West overwhelmingly approved a merger of their associations. The new association, AgWest Farm Credit, will serve more than 22,000 customers throughout seven western states. The merger was effective January 1st. According to AgWest Farm Credit officials, day-to-day business for customers should not be impacted by the merger.

The new association will be led by past Farm Credit West President and CEO Mark Littlefield and a management team from both legacy associations.

“This is a merger of two very successful, financially strong Farm Credit associations across the West who have partnered together for many years,” Littlefield said. “Merging allows us to bring the best of each association together to form an even more effective cooperative and offer increased value to our members.”

“Our boards view this as a strategic merger that will enhance our current capabilities to better position us to serve generations of farmers and ranchers into the future,” said Nate Riggers, NWFCS board chair. “While our name has changed, our staff, locations and care for our customers will remain the same.”

The two association boards have combined to form the AgWest Board of Directors, which includes 22 customers from different regions of the AgWest territory and two appointed non-customer experts.

Headquarters of the new association will be in Spokane, WA, with regional operating centers across the west. AgWest will serve producers, agribusinesses, and related industries in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, as well as Montana, Alaska, Arizona and California, providing financing and insurance services.

