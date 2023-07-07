5th Annual Crawfest is Nearly Here

If you would like to participate in the Pasco Chamber of Commerce’s 5th annual Crawfest, time is running out to register for the pre-sale.

You can still buy crawfish trays at the door, but it will cost 5 dollars more if you don’t register by midnight tonight.

The event will take place July 15th.

There will be entertainment along with each tray containing 3 pounds of crawfish, plus sausage, potatoes and corn.

"It's grown to a large event. Buddy Bentz, he is our lead cook and entertainment guru when it comes to this (event). And he creates an authentic product boiled just like you're sitting in Louisiana." Collin Hastings with the Pasco Chamber of Commerce said.

Go to the Pasco Chamber of Commerce’s website to register or learn more about the event.