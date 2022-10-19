Value Of Washington Ag Increased Slightly In 2021

The value of Washington’s 2021 agricultural production totaled $10.2 billion, a slight increase from the 2020 figure. According to NASS, the value of Washington’s crop production in 2021 was $7.21 billion, down 3% year-over-year. Meanwhile, the value of livestock production in 2021 totaled $3.02 billion, up 9% from 2020.

Apples remain the leading agricultural commodity in Washington, with a value of $2.19 billion, in 2021 a 4% year over year increase. Apples represented 21% percent of the total agricultural value in 2021. In the previous year, apple’s share of the total was also 21%. Milk held the #2 position with a production value of $1.21 billion dollars last year, up 1% from 2020. Cattle and calves value of production moved up two positions into the #3 slot, with a value of $802 million, up 14% from the previous year. All wheat, valued at $757 million, represented the fourth highest value in the State. This was a 20% decrease from the previous year. Potatoes rounded out the top five, with a value of $712 million, down 5% from the previous year.

These five commodities had a combined value of $5.67 billion, or 55% of the 2021 value for all commodities (excluding government payments). The same five commodities in 2020 had a combined value of $5.7 billion, 56% of the total value.

Blueberries entered the top ten in 2021 and set a record high value of production. Value of blueberry production in 2021 was $228 million, up 5% from the previous record high in 2020. There were notable commodities outside the top ten that showed significant increases in value from the previous year. The value of all raspberries reached a record high value of $110 million in 2021, up 75% from the previous year. Corn for grain value of production increased 34% to $122 million in 2021. The value of canola, at $44.3 million, increased for the sixth consecutive year.

Four of the top ten commodities declined in value from the previous year, including wheat, potatoes, sweet cherries, and grapes. Other notable commodities that declined in value in 2021 were eggs, down 16% to $184 million, and onions, down 28% to $101 million.

