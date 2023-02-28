2022 Annual Milk Production up 0.1% From 2021

Milk production in the United States came in at 226-billion-pounds last year, 0.1% increase from 2021. Revisions to 2021 production increased that’s year’s total by 35-million-pounds. Meanwhile, 2022’s revised production was down 158-million-pounds from the previous USDA publication. Annual total milk production has increased 12.5% since 2013. The average number of milk cows on farms in the United States during 2022 was 9.4 million head, 0.5% lower than last year.

The average number of milk cows was revised down 2,000 head for 2022. The average annual number of milk cows has increased by 1.9% from 2013. In the meantime, milk production in the 24 major dairy-producing states totaled 18.5 billion pounds in January, 1.5% higher than in January 2022. Production per cow averaged 2,069 pounds for January, 18 pounds above January 2022. The number of milk cows on farms was 8.93 million head.

