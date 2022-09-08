Dairgold, Port of Pasco Break Ground on New Dairy Plant

(Pasco, WA) -- Groundbreaking was held Thursday morning for what will be a massive new dairy production facility in Pasco for the Seattle-based Darigold Corporation. It was last year that the dairy co-op announced the new facility that will cost multi-millions of dollars to construct, will be able to process some 8 million pounds of milk per day. The milk will be supplied by more than 100 family-owned dairy farms in surrounding communities. CEO Joe Coote told a crowd at the plant site they will employ about 200 people in high-paying jobs from the region.