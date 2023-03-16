Consumer Price Index Increases Again

The Consumer Price Index rose 0.4% in February on a seasonally adjusted basis, after increasing 0.5% in January. Over the last 12 months, the all-items index increased 6.0% before seasonal adjustment. The food index increased 0.4% in February, and the food at home index rose 0.3% over the month. The index for nonalcoholic beverages increased 1.0% in February, after a 0.4% increase the previous month.

The indexes for other food at home and for cereals and bakery products each rose 0.3% over the month. The index for fruits and vegetables increased 0.2% in February, and the index for dairy and related products rose 0.1%. In contrast, the meats, poultry, fish, and eggs index fell 0.1% over the month, the first decrease in that index since December 2021. The index for eggs fell 6.7% in February following sharp increases in recent months.

