Foodies everywhere in Washington are looking for more hidden gem restaurants to check out. You may have been to fabulous restaurants that used to be hidden gems in the state but have now gained bigger popularity, like Eats & Elixirs in Yakima, the collaboration prodigy of Masterchef Season 8's Shawn Niles, aka The Fat Pastor. Or maybe you've tried the tostadas and burritos at Molé Restaurant in Spokane. If you’re craving some more of the best hidden gem eateries Washington state has to offer, then salivate read on. At least one of these is already mainstream but the rest of us in Washington might not ever have heard of them!

1.

Moniker Bar in Richland, WA

This hip place looks like something out of 1960s Miami Beach. The customers are just as eclectic as the menu and craft cocktail drink specials. Brunch and patio season at Moniker Bar are hidden gems, too. Vegan options are a highlight for customers.

2.

The Distillarium in Yakima

They make their own moonshine plus offer craft cocktails. Their food menu can vary, but you can be sure they will take ordinary ingredients and turn them into something that looks and tastes gourmet. This restaurant has a steampunk vibe and is a great place for a first date or a night out with your best friends. They also have a patio for use during the summer weather.

3.

The hidden gem element to this Italian restaurant is the dining room. Walking into the restaurant, it looks like a standard unassuming place to order your food to-go and leave, but once you open the door leading to the downstairs dining room, you feel like you’ve been whisked away through a portal into somebody’s Italian backyard patio. The garlic bread and marinara sauce is a popular item for those on a budget, and the restaurant takes orders to go, too. Vegan and gluten-free options are available.

4.

If you’re looking for some Soul Food in Seattle, this is the hidden gem restaurant to try. Chef Kristi Brown and co-owner Damon Bomar bring traditional Southeast-Asian and East-African-inspired recipes and elevate them to the next level.

5.

Fairhaven Fish & Chips is not exactly a hidden gem to the people living in Bellingham, but they are to the rest of us living in Washington state! Enjoy your fried cod and fries at the dock on Port Fairhaven and see if you agree with them being voted the restaurant with the best fish and chips in town.

Discover these other hidden gem restaurants in Washington state:

