For the 5th year, Summit Funding and Newsradio 610 KONA will team up to help get food donations for local families. This year, Phipps Team EXP Realty will join in along with multiple radio stations from Townsquare Media. Tire Factory brings one of their big trucks for us to load all the donations.

Over the four years, the community has donated enough food and cash donations for over 10,000 meals. Occasionally, special guests drop by to help with the effort. Last year Congressman Dan Newhouse assisted with the effort.

This year's event is Friday, November 11th at the Richland Grocery Outlet on Duportail from 8 am to 6 pm. You can also make a monetary donation now through the weekend at all Grocery Outlet locations in the Tri-Cities.

Come join us. Helping others will make you smile.

