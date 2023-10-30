Join Townsquare Media, Summit Funding, and Phipps Group on Friday, November 10th, to help feed our hungry neighbors.

The 6th Annual Food Drive will be held from 8am to 6pm in the parking lot of the Grocery Outlet in Kennewick (at the corner of 4th and Olympia).

We will be collecting non-perishable food items such as canned food, boxed goods, dried pasta, and rice. We will also be collecting monetary donations for the Tri-Cities Food Bank. Help us fill the Tire Factory truck for this annual food drive, which helps battle food insecurity in the Tri-Cities.

Get our free mobile app

Learn More About Hunger and Poverty In Washington

According to Feeding America, a non-profit organization fighting hunger in the United States, 1 in 8 children, and 1 in 11 adults, face hunger in Washington. While programs like SNAP help feed families, about 1 in 4 hungry families do not qualify for these programs.

The USDA has reported a sharp spike in food insecurity in the past year. Axios further explained that this has been the result of rising food costs, high inflation, and the loss of COVID-driven benefit programs.

It's the efforts of local organizations, charities, businesses, and communities that keep our neighbors fed.

About the Tri-Cities Food Bank

The Tri-Cities Food Bank was founded in 1975, and serves residents of Benton County including Benton City, Kennewick, Finley, Richland, and West Richland.

Delivering tons of goods each week across the region, families helped by the Tri-Cities Food Bank often receive, per the Food Bank's website, "a variety of groceries, including: meat, eggs, margarine or butter, canned goods, rice, beans, flour, pasta products, seasonal fresh fruits and vegetables, and miscellaneous donated foods and supplies."

Non-perishable donations always helps keep the Tri-Cities Food Bank's pantries stocked and lets them focus their monetary donations in providing fresh food products.

Join us in supporting the Tri-Cities Food Bank as they help our neighbors in need.

Tri-Cities Annual Food Drive Memories Take a look back at the past with this collection of photos from our past food drives in Tri-Cities, Washington. Gallery Credit: Townsquare Media