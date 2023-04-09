In our culture, we celebrate the impending arrival of a newborn with elaborate gender-reveal events, traditional baby showers, and everything in between.

The question most often asked by enthusiastic family and friends seems to be, what is his or her name going to be? Mostly out of well-meaning curiosity, but sometimes, especially from grandparents, there's a bit of pressure to pick the 'right' name.

Top 3 Most Common Boy Baby Names in Oregon

According to thebump.com, the 3 most popular or common names for baby boys in Oregon are dominated by what many might call old-fashioned names.The names are:

Oliver Liam Henry

Top 10 Most Common Girl Baby Names in Oregon

According to thebump.com, the 3 most popular or common names for baby girls in Oregon are also dominated by what many might call beautiful, old-fashioned names. They are:

Evelyn Olivia Charlotte

The Meaning of the Name Oliver

According to babycenter.com, the name Oliver is:

From the French name Olivier, probably derived from the Late Latin word olivarius (olive tree). Well-known Olivers: Oliver Cromwell; the main character in Oliver Twist; TV personality John Oliver; celebrity chef Jamie Oliver.

The Meaning of the Name Evelyn

According to babycenter.com, the meaning and origin of the name Evelyn are:

Two theories exist about the origin of the name Evelyn. Some say it started off as a last name that derives from the French surname Aveline. But others say Evelyn is a portmanteau of Eve (meaning "alive" in Hebrew) and Lynn (meaning "lake" in Welsh). Whatever the origin, Evelyn has been a favorite among parents for hundreds of years.

Get our free mobile app

Report a typo or correction

Got a news tip? Email us here.

MOST POPULAR STORIES:

LOOK: Baby names that are illegal around the world Stacker scoured hundreds of baby name databases and news releases to curate a list of baby names that are illegal somewhere in the world, along with explanations for why they’re banned.