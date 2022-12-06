The Poorest County in Washington State Has One Big Thing Going for It

Can You Name The Poorest County In Washington State?

When most people think of Washington State, they picture flourishing cities like Seattle and Tacoma.



https://www.ferry-county.com/ https://www.ferry-county.com/ loading...

But there is another side to this beautiful state – a side that consists of rural counties with lower populations.

One county in Washington State is the poorest but it does have one thing going for it. It's an absolutely stunning place to live and visit. If you are looking for fresh air, this is the place to check out.

Get our free mobile app

Can you name the poorest county in the state of Washington?

Today, we're taking a closer look at Ferry County, located in northeastern Washington.

Ferry County is located on the northern border of Washington State and Canada.

Ferry County was first settled by miners during the early 1860s, attracted by reports of rich gold deposits in the area.

Republic, Washington is the county seat of Ferry County, which is located in the northeastern corner of the state.

facebook:republic washington facebook:republic washington loading...

The county has a population of just 7,178, making it the least fourth populous county in Washington.

It is also the poorest county in the state, with a median household income of just $35,385. In comparison, the statewide median household income is $77,000.

One of the reasons for the county being one of the poorest in the state is that the Kettle River Range makes up a lot of the land without any population.

There is a small strip of the county that has the most populace and that is around the town of Republic.

https://www.ferry-county.com/ https://www.ferry-county.com/ loading...

The county's economy is largely based on timber extraction and mining but tourism is starting to make people take notice of Ferry County in recent years.

Despite being the poorest county in Washington State, Ferry County has seen a boom in tourism.

Washington State Highway 20, designated a National Scenic Highway, crosses the county east-west and has the state's highest navigable pass (5,575 feet above sea level).

Andrew Balet Andrew Balet loading...

If you love outdoor recreation, one bright spot in Ferry County is the beautiful terrain that might be worth checking out.

Monetary might be one way to look at it but when it comes to the gorgeous countryside, I think Ferry County Washington is a place of beauty and wonder.

There are so many places to explore in Ferry County, you can check out more details on this unique county here.