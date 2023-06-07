Rob the Crusin Coffee in Yakima? Man Arrested in Richland Tuesday

Authorities arrested a man wanted for a recent robbery at Yakima's Cruisin' Coffee business at 32nd and West Nob Hill.

POLICE SAY TIPS FROM THE PUBLIC HELPED LOCATE THE SUSPECT

The robbery was reported last Thursday. On Tuesday the suspect, identified as Angel Loreto Jr. was taken into custody in Richland by Officers from the Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force. Police say they had lots of help from law enforcement in the region and lots of tips from residents immediately after the robbery.

SECURITY CAMERAS WERE KEY TO THE ARREST

Yakima Police say security cameras in the area were able to capture of picture of the suspect who was known to police. That helped police search other cameras in the area that helped them identify the suspect. Police warn other would be criminals that security cameras are located everywhere in Yakima including special cameras used by police that read license plates. FLOCK Cameras are placed in specific areas of the city so police can track wanted suspects and others many in stolen vehicles.

POLICE SAY CRIME SUSPECTS COME FROM THE LOWER VALLEY

Police Capt. Jay Seely says many gang related crimes that happen in Yakima involve suspects who live in the lower Yakima valley. He says like this latest arrest police track many suspects to the lower valley and then work to bring them into custody.

IT'S THAT TIME OF YEAR

It's that time of year again when Yakima Police say they expect to see robberies at area convenience stores and other businesses increase. Traditionally the robberies increase in the summer months and before major holidays.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)

LOOK: See the iconic cars that debuted the year you were born