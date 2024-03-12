The Pendleton Police Department continues to search for a missing person.

A 28-year-old has been Missing Since the Beginning of March

Detectives are still trying to find 28-year-old Emma K. Byers. Police say she was last seen on March 7, 2024, around 11:00 p.m. when she was spotted walking towards Interstate I-84 around Mile Post 210 near Pendleton.

A Description of the Person Missing from the Pendleton Area

Police describe Byers as a white female who stands around 5'5" and weighs 130 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes.

attachment-431397545_799090662248348_6500964526226380684_n loading...

If you have any information, contact the Umatilla County Dispatch Center

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please get in touch with the Umatilla City County Dispatch Center at 541-966-3650.

