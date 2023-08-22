Pasco’s Gesa Stadium to Undergo Further Improvements

The City of Pasco will make about 1.7 million dollars' worth of Gesa Stadium improvements for the Tri-City Dust Devils and the teams they play.

"This particular project focuses on remodeling the home team and the visiting team's clubhouse and also the locker rooms for both the home team and the visiting team as well," Public Works Director Steve Worley said at Monday night's city council meeting. "This is additional work that is being done in order to meet some of the requirements of Minor League Baseball."

The project comes on the heels of other projects. In 2019, fan seating and lighting upgrades were completed. In 2021 new batting cages were installed.

Here are details of the project that was awarded to Apollo Inc. of Kennewick Monday night.

Installation of a new fire line and fire sprinklers in both home team and visiting team clubhouses.

Expansion of the home team locker room and construction of a new visiting team locker room.

Renovating the current home team locker room into the training room.

Renovating the home team training room into a cafeteria area.

Renovating the home and visiting teams field managers offices.

Relocating and installing new HVAC and electrical in the renovated and expanded spaces

Money to help pay for the projects comes from nearly 5 million dollars in funding by the state legislature for Pasco Public Parks and Facilities. The estimated time of completion is six months.

Gesa Stadium is part of the Pasco Sporting Complex. It welcomes around 80-thousand fans a year for Dust Devil games. It was formerly known as Tri-City Stadium and Dust Devils Stadium.

Get our free mobile app