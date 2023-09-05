Hundreds in Pasco Won’t Have Water Next Week

Residents in Pasco's Eagle Crest neighborhood won't have water flowing through their pipes for two days next week.

The city will conduct a temporary water shutdown September 12th and 13th from 8:00am to 5:00pm while crews install a new water main valve located on Burns Road.

It's a reminder for impacted residents to turn off hot water tanks to avoid damage. Refrain from washing clothes and using dishwashing machines. This will keep the appliances from running out of water during the temporary shutdown. If you have questions about how to turn off your hot water, the city recommends contacting your plumber.

City crews will return to the site of the water main valve replacement to turn on the Pressure Reducing Valve (PRV) on October 5th. As a result, some residents may experience a change in water pressure from 70-80 psi to 50-65 psi. If your home or sprinkler system has a PRV, you might need to adjust it to keep everything working smoothly.

If city drinking water is what you use for irrigation, you may need to modify your irrigation systems or irrigation system settings. With lower pressures, be sure to run fewer sprinklers per station to have adequate pressure to provide the same amount of coverage.

Get our free mobile app