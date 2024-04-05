Purchase Your Booklets for Pasco’s Popular Taco Crawl Today

Taco ticket booklets are available now for Pasco's popular Taco Crawl.

This year marks the 8th annual delicious event, which supports local taco trucks, Mexican restaurants, and the Boys & Girls Club.

Participants can purchase ticket booklets online for $37.

Each booklet contains vouchers good for a taco at each of the 20 participating downtown Pasco venues. While there are a limited number of booklets available, some extra booklets may be available in person for $40.

Taco crawlers are encouraged to sample as many tacos as they can between April 19th and May 4th. Take notes of your favorites and then vote for this year's "Best Taco in Pasco". The winning taco will be unveiled on May 5th, Cinco de Mayo via social media. All proceeds benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of Benton and Franklin Counties.

The mission of the Pasco Taco Crawl is to get people to visit downtown Pasco.

According to "Taco Mistress" Emily Maloney, "We all know that downtown Pasco is actually a really great place to be. But we feel like folks need to be invited to come across the river, and from the west side of town to come down and check it out and see what we've got going on, so, we use tacos for that. Everyone knows that tacos are an international love language."

In previous years the Pasco Taco Crawl has had more than 5,000 participants and raised over $60,000.

Pasco Taco Crawl booklets can be purchased by clicking the link below.

Get our free mobile app

Watch more about Pasco's 8th Annual Taco Crawl courtesy of Northwest Public Broadcasting.

Read more from Patti Banner:

• P&G Issues Massive Recall of Defective Laundry Pod Bags for Safety Reasons

• What Are the Purple Flowers Covering Washington Fields?

• Do NOT Send Checks in the Mail Anymore in Washington

• Carly Pearce and Tim McGraw Earn High Praise in Seattle [VIDEO]

LOOK: The 50 best small towns to raise a family in the U.S. Looking for the best small towns to raise a family? Stacker compiled this list of the top 50 small towns in the United States using 2023 data from Niche Gallery Credit: Annalise Mantz

Offbeat adventures: Travel to the coolest hidden wonders in every U.S. state Fuel your offbeat travel dreams. Stacker found the coolest hidden wonders in all 50 U.S. states (plus D.C.) using data from Atlas Obscura

[WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter private or abandoned property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing.] Gallery Credit: Sandi Hemmerlein