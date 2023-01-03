Pasco Man Killed Along I-84 in Idaho

(Boise, ID) -- Idaho State Police are investigating after a 35-year-old Pasco man was killed just miles east of Boise along Interstate 84. Authorities say a Subaru SUV slammed into the victim Monday morning around 6:30am near mile post 65.9 in Ada County, Idaho

According to a press release from the Idaho State Police, a black Subaru Forester driven by a 52-year-old male from Hammett, Idaho, was traveling westbound on Interstate 84. The 35-year-old man from Pasco, was actually in the westbound in the lane of travel when he was struck by the Subaru. The driver of the Subaru stayed on scene for law enforcement and the male pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

It was later determined that the man who was hit was driving a white 1989 Peterbilt Tractor Trailer. Authorities say it was located just east of the scene and was stopped, blocking the westbound Port of Entry on ramp lane along the freeway. Police say the abandoned Peterbilt belonged to the deceased male.

Traffic on westbound Interstate 84, was blocked for approximately two hours, allowing emergency responders to assist those involved and clear the scene.

This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

The Most Popular Films on Netflix These are the ten most popular films (in English), based on hours viewed in their first 28 days on Netflix. (The numbers come from Netflix’s official site .)