Pasco City Manager Announces Retirement

(Pasco, WA) -- After 42 years of municipal experience, including the last eight as Pasco City Manager, Dave Zabell announced his retirement from public service effective October 31

attachment-pasco zabell loading...

The city released the following press release:

Zabell was appointed Pasco City Manager by the City Council in June of 2014, after serving as Fife City Manager from 2011 to 2014. Before that, he was Assistant City Manager for Yakima from 2005 through 2010, Public Works Director for Bothell for five years, and he served the City of Marysville from 1980 to 2000 in several positions, including Traffic Signal Technician, Engineer, Public Works Director, and from 1993 to 2000 as its City Administrator.

Mayor Blanche Barajas said, “I was very sad to learn of Mr. Zabell’s upcoming retirement. He has been a driving force not only to staff but also a key element to Council. I’ve enjoyed working with him these past five years, as his professional demeanor has always been that of a great leader. He has earned my utmost respect and will be greatly missed.”

Zabell said, “My time in Pasco has been the most rewarding of my career, both personally and professionally. I am truly grateful for the confidence the City Council, community, and staff have shown me - it made it a lot easier to do a tough job.”

Pasco is experiencing an economic boom in the industrial and commercial sectors. Several transformative capital projects are underway or in the pipeline; Zabell noted it would be a “sprint to the finish.” “The City has faced many challenges over the past several years; the people, City Council, staff, and our community partners have consistently pulled together and successfully met each one. I am grateful to have been a part of that, and there is no place else I would have wanted to invest the last eight years of my career.”

The City Council will be taking the next steps in the City Manager selection process in the coming weeks.

The City of Pasco strives to continue improving the quality of life in the community.