Truth-Pasco’s Newest Burger Joint is an Epic Hit of Perfection

Pasco has a new burger joint downtown and it's pretty awesome.

The Pasco Burger Company is the latest venture from the owners of Ciao Wagon and Ciao Trattoria. The passion of Chef Jessie Ayala is great food. He believes you can create delicious food using simple ingredients.

Where is the Pasco Burger Company located?

The walk up window is at 110 South 4th Avenue and open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 am to 7 pm.

There are a variety of options available. The Classic Pasco is a 1/3 lb patty with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, and PBC sauce on a Tuscan bun. (I'm not exactly what Pasco Burger Company sauce is. This gives me a reason to order this) The Chef's Special varies. It's Jessie's deal, and will vary. You're encouraged to call 509-713-6980 to find out what today's special burger is. Along with delicious burgers, there are chicken, sausage, wings, and salad options.

They take fries seriously at Pasco Burger Company.

The fries are crispy and golden. Only the best potatoes are hand cut to perfection. They're not too thick and not too thin. Garlic fries are also available with minced garlic, parmesan cheese, and green onion.

You can learn more about the Pasco Burger Company on their Facebook page.

