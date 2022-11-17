Othello Man Sentenced for Moses Lake Arson

An Othello man has been sentenced to 20 months in prison for setting a fire that damaged a Moses Lake business in May.

KPQ news partner iFiber One News reports 28-year-old Brandon Keith Lopez pled guilty to second degree arson charges in Grant County Superior Court this week.

Lopez, who was initially charged with first-degree arson, was sentenced by Judge Tyson Hill after agreeing to reduced charges with prosecutors.

Lopez was also ordered to pay $413,270 in restitution for starting a fire inside a portable toilet at the Airway Deli Mart on May 6.

The fire destroyed the outbuilding and spread to the store, causing extensive damage and forcing its closure ever since.

Investigators used video surveillance and public assistance to identify Lopez as the perpetrator.

He was located with singed facial hair and wearing the same clothes seen in surveillance video only hours after setting the fire.