One dead in overnight accident on Highway 395 near Ritzville

One person has died in a single car accident on Highway 395 near Ritzville early Thursday morning.

Washington State Patrol says a car drive by Loren McGahn, 18, from Benton City, rolled over at about 2:43 a.m., ejecting the driver into the roadway. An oncoming semi truck was unable to avoid hitting the teen.

McGahn died at the scene.

The accident closed down the road for several hours.

*Story was updated to include information about the victim's identity.