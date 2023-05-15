Motorcyclist Seriously Injured In Crash Near Mazama

A motorcyclist has serious injuries after a crash with an SUV Sunday morning on State Route 20 just west of Mazama.

The name of the 45-year-old man from Bellingham is being withheld because of the extent of injuries.

Troopers say the 2001 Harley Davidson motorcycle attempted to pass a 2011 Honda Element SUV as the SUV had slowed down to make a left-hand turn just after 9:30am.

The motorcycle hit the SUV on the driver’s side and both vehicles came to a rest on the right shoulder.

The motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet and was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

The two people in the SUV - 41-year-old Sarah Gilman of Winthrop and 61-year-old Ann Diamond of Mazama were not injured.