More DOL Fees Set to Increase Oct. 1st

Saturday, October 1st, you'll pay a little more for your enhanced State Driver's license or ID card. The fees will increase $3 per year, meaning that for a six year license or six year renewal, it will cost an additional $18. An eight year license/renewal will cost an additional $24.

That might not sound like much, but when look at the total cost for a new or renewed enhanced State river's License or ID card it will be $42 from the current $24 for a six year and $56 from the current $32 for an eight year. That isn't all of the fee increases though.

The Driver abstract fee is going up $2 dollars from $13 to $15. The abstract is a summary of your driving record that is usually asked for by employers, prospective employers, insurance companies, data brokers, or other entities that use your driving record in their assessments.

Also rising is the cost to replace your State Driver's License or ID card if you lose it or if you need to update information such as a name or address change. That will go from $10 to $20 per license.

Keep in mind that by this time next year ( May 3rd, 2023 to be exact) you will need to have an enhanced Washington State Driver's License or other form of ID that complies with REAL ID requirements for air travel, access to Federal Buildings, or border crossings from Canada and Mexico.

The increases are a result of the Move Ahead Washington legislation passed by the State House and Senate, and signed by Governor Inslee in 2021.