Mid-Columbia Conference Football Begins

TRI-CITIES, Wash.-- Back on the Gridiron again. The high school football season kicks off this week, and NewsRadio 610 KONA will be carrying a select variety of Mid-Columbia Conference games over the course of the season. All broadcast start times are slated for 6:45pm PT unless specified otherwise.





NewsRadio 610 KONA Broadcast Schedule

Friday, 9/3 Pasco at Richland Thursday 9/9 Chiawana at Kamiakin Friday 9/10 Southridge at Kennewick Thursday 9/23 Union at Chiawana Friday 9/24 Southridge at Hanford Friday 10/1 Chiawana at Richland Friday 10/8 Pasco at Hanford Thursday 10/14 Hermiston at Kennewick Friday 10/15 Kennewick at Pasco Friday 10/22 Hanford at Kamiakin Thursday 10/28 Walla Walla at Southridge Friday 10/29 Richland at Kennewick

All games, dates, and times are subject to change.