Mid-Columbia Conference Football Begins

TRI-CITIES, Wash.-- Back on the Gridiron again. The high school football season kicks off this week, and NewsRadio 610 KONA will be carrying a select variety of Mid-Columbia Conference games over the course of the season. All broadcast start times are slated for 6:45pm PT unless specified otherwise.


NewsRadio 610 KONA Broadcast Schedule

Friday, 9/3Pasco at Richland
Thursday 9/9Chiawana at Kamiakin
Friday 9/10Southridge at Kennewick
Thursday 9/23Union at Chiawana
Friday 9/24Southridge at Hanford
Friday 10/1Chiawana at Richland
Friday 10/8Pasco at Hanford
Thursday 10/14Hermiston at Kennewick
Friday 10/15Kennewick at Pasco
Friday 10/22Hanford at Kamiakin
Thursday 10/28Walla Walla at Southridge
Friday 10/29Richland at Kennewick

All games, dates, and times are subject to change.

