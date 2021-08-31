Mid-Columbia Conference Football Begins
TRI-CITIES, Wash.-- Back on the Gridiron again. The high school football season kicks off this week, and NewsRadio 610 KONA will be carrying a select variety of Mid-Columbia Conference games over the course of the season. All broadcast start times are slated for 6:45pm PT unless specified otherwise.
NewsRadio 610 KONA Broadcast Schedule
|Friday, 9/3
|Pasco at Richland
|Thursday 9/9
|Chiawana at Kamiakin
|Friday 9/10
|Southridge at Kennewick
|Thursday 9/23
|Union at Chiawana
|Friday 9/24
|Southridge at Hanford
|Friday 10/1
|Chiawana at Richland
|Friday 10/8
|Pasco at Hanford
|Thursday 10/14
|Hermiston at Kennewick
|Friday 10/15
|Kennewick at Pasco
|Friday 10/22
|Hanford at Kamiakin
|Thursday 10/28
|Walla Walla at Southridge
|Friday 10/29
|Richland at Kennewick
All games, dates, and times are subject to change.