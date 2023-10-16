MCC High School Football Recap: Week 8

Week 8 MCC High School Football Recap

Week seven is over in the Mid Columbia-Conference (MCC) Football season, and as always, NewsRadio 610 has your recap of all the action.

Thursday, October 12,

NewsRadio 610 KONA Game of the Week!

Chiawana 51

Southridge 13

Southridge Suns (Lit Media Productions//Tommy Wolf)



Chiawana Football (LitProductions//Tommy Wolf)



Chiawana handily defeated Southridge on Thursday Night. The offense for the Riverhawks was on display as they could throw the ball all over the field. Chiawana remains atop the MCC standings with a 6-1 record.

Kamiakin 42

Hermiston 14

Kamiakin sits in second place in the MCC after a 42-14 win against Hermiston on the road in Oregon.

Kamiakin Braves (Lit Media Productions//Tommy Wolf)

Friday, October 13

Kennewick 52

Hanford 6

Kennewick kept their momentum going from a big win the previous weekend against Richland to beat the Hanford Falcons in an offensive display that put up 52 points. Kennewick is now in third place in the MCC with a 5-1 record.

Kennewick Lions Lit Media Productions//Tommy Wolf



Richmond 49

Walla Walla 0

The Richland Bombers rebounded from a tough last-minute loss to Kennewick the week prior with a shutout win against the Walla Walla Bluedevils. After the win, the Richland Bombers are in fourth place in the conference with a 5-2 record.

Photos: Lit Media Productions

Ferris 34

Pasco 12

The Pasco Bulldogs fell to Ferris at home in an inter-conference game. The loss moves Pasco to 2-3 this season.

Pasco Bulldogs Photo: Lit Media Productions



Week 8 Preview:

Our preview of week eight of Mid-Columbia Conference action will be out later this week. NewsRadio 610 KONA will have the Kamiakin and Richland game on Friday, October 20, with our pre-game coverage starting at 6:45 p.m.