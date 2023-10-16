MCC High School Football Recap: Week 8
Week 8 MCC High School Football Recap
Week seven is over in the Mid Columbia-Conference (MCC) Football season, and as always, NewsRadio 610 has your recap of all the action.
Thursday, October 12,
NewsRadio 610 KONA Game of the Week!
Chiawana 51
Southridge 13
Chiawana handily defeated Southridge on Thursday Night. The offense for the Riverhawks was on display as they could throw the ball all over the field. Chiawana remains atop the MCC standings with a 6-1 record.
Kamiakin 42
Hermiston 14
Kamiakin sits in second place in the MCC after a 42-14 win against Hermiston on the road in Oregon.
Friday, October 13
Kennewick 52
Hanford 6
Kennewick kept their momentum going from a big win the previous weekend against Richland to beat the Hanford Falcons in an offensive display that put up 52 points. Kennewick is now in third place in the MCC with a 5-1 record.
Richmond 49
Walla Walla 0
The Richland Bombers rebounded from a tough last-minute loss to Kennewick the week prior with a shutout win against the Walla Walla Bluedevils. After the win, the Richland Bombers are in fourth place in the conference with a 5-2 record.
Ferris 34
Pasco 12
The Pasco Bulldogs fell to Ferris at home in an inter-conference game. The loss moves Pasco to 2-3 this season.
Week 8 Preview:
Our preview of week eight of Mid-Columbia Conference action will be out later this week. NewsRadio 610 KONA will have the Kamiakin and Richland game on Friday, October 20, with our pre-game coverage starting at 6:45 p.m.
