Man wanted in Ritzville homicide arrested in Oregon

TROUTDALE, Ore.-- Oregon State Police say the man wanted in connection with a homicide in Ritzville, Washington is in custody after exchanging gunfire with police near Portland.

OSP troopers say Grayson D.W. Morris, 26, was injured in the exchange of gunfire Thursday morning, just hours after an alert was put out identifying him as a suspect in a in the 100 block of E. 7th Ave. in Ritzville in Adams County.

According to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, OSP attempted to lay down spike strips and perform a pit maneuver along I-84 to stop the stolen vehicle Morris was driving.

When the vehicle became undriveable, Morris got out and carjacked another vehicle, according to authorities.

Authorities said shots were fired between Morris and law enforcement. Morris was injured and was being treated at the scene.