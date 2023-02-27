(Kennewick, WA) -- The Kennewick Police Department says they are looking for a suspect who entered the Kennewick Grocery Outlet store off West 4th Ave and Olympia Street Friday night around 9:00pm and began to shoplift. When employees at the store confronted the suspect about the items he took, police say the suspect pulled out a gun and threatened the employees if they did not let him go. The employees backed off and the suspect ran off into the night.

attachment-Grocery Outlet loading...

Police arrived and questioned the employees. Afterward they began to attempt to track the suspect using a police K-9 officer. Police Sgt. Chris Littrell tells Newsradio the attempt to track the suspect was not successful. The suspect is still at large, if you know anything, please the Kennewick Police Department at 509-628-0333 or leave a tip online at www.kpdtips.com.Please reference case number 23-015104

attachment-Kennewick Grocery Outlet Suspect loading...

Worst New Orleans Saints Trades of All Time A rundown of the absolute worst New Orleans Saints trades of all time.