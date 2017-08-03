Law enforcement busts large illegal marijuana grow at Ritzville farm

Deputies are collecting evidence Thursday morning after a search warrant lead to 2,500 large marijuana plants at a farm in the Ritzville area.

Adams County deputies say they are assisting Grant County, Moses Lake police, ICE, INET and other federal agencies on the location off Gering.

They say three people have been detained at this time.

There are very few other details that have been released, we will continue to update this when we get more information.