Late-Night Gun Waving Threat Suspect Apprehended in Kennewick
A Kennewick man is in the Benton County jail after a firearm disturbance late Saturday night.
The man was located near Clearwater and Union
Around 11:40 PM, Kennewick officers were called to an area near Clearwater and Union, for a report of a man waving a gun and pointing it at someone and threatening them.
Upon arrival, officers were able to ID and locate the suspect, Omar Aguilar-Cruz, and found he had the gun pictured in our story in his waistband.
He's now in jail, facing multiple charges, including Felon in Possession of a firearm. obstruction, brandishing a weapon, and attempting to alter the serial numbers on the handgun.
No one was injured in the incident.
