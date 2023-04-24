Late-Night Gun Waving Threat Suspect Apprehended in Kennewick

A Kennewick man is in the Benton County jail after a firearm disturbance late Saturday night.

The man was located near Clearwater and Union

Around 11:40 PM, Kennewick officers were called to an area near Clearwater and Union, for a report of a man waving a gun and pointing it at someone and threatening them.

Upon arrival, officers were able to ID and locate the suspect, Omar Aguilar-Cruz, and found he had the gun pictured in our story in his waistband.

He's now in jail, facing multiple charges, including Felon in Possession of a firearm. obstruction, brandishing a weapon, and attempting to alter the serial numbers on the handgun.

No one was injured in the incident.

