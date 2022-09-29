&#8216;Retired&#8217; Moses Lake Chief Apprehends Gun Threat Suspect at School

‘Retired’ Moses Lake Chief Apprehends Gun Threat Suspect at School

Gun threat suspect in Moses Lake (MLPD)
Apparently, you never stop being a policeman.

  Former Moses Lake Chief apprehends would-be gunman

Wednesday afternoon, the former Moses Lake  chief of police utilized his skills to prevent a potential issue with a gun.

Dave Ruffin, who is an instructor at CB Tech in Moses Lake, headed outside after two students informed him and others that a man had threatened them with a gun in the parking lot around 2 PM.  CB Tech is Moses Lake's version of our Tri-Tech Skills center.

According to the Moses Lake Police Department, Ruffing located the suspect, identified as 22-year-old Leonel Balderas-Mondragon, outside the school.  Mondragon had gone to pick up a relative at the school, and allegedly approached two people sitting in a car in the parking lot.  He displayed a handgun and threatened them.

The school was locked down as were other area locations.

The suspect admitted having a weapon, and a 9 mm pistol was located in his car. He was quickly apprehended. According to MLPD:

 "Balderas-Mondragon was booked into the Grant County Jail on charges of felony threats, unlawful possession of a firearm on school grounds and unlawful display of a firearm."

Police have not said what the connection between the two victims and the suspect is, if any, and did not release any other information.

