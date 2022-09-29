‘Retired’ Moses Lake Chief Apprehends Gun Threat Suspect at School

Gun threat suspect in Moses Lake (MLPD) Gun threat suspect in Moses Lake (MLPD) loading...

Apparently, you never stop being a policeman.

Former Moses Lake Chief apprehends would-be gunman

Wednesday afternoon, the former Moses Lake chief of police utilized his skills to prevent a potential issue with a gun.

Dave Ruffin, who is an instructor at CB Tech in Moses Lake, headed outside after two students informed him and others that a man had threatened them with a gun in the parking lot around 2 PM. CB Tech is Moses Lake's version of our Tri-Tech Skills center.

According to the Moses Lake Police Department, Ruffing located the suspect, identified as 22-year-old Leonel Balderas-Mondragon, outside the school. Mondragon had gone to pick up a relative at the school, and allegedly approached two people sitting in a car in the parking lot. He displayed a handgun and threatened them.

The school was locked down as were other area locations.

The suspect admitted having a weapon, and a 9 mm pistol was located in his car. He was quickly apprehended. According to MLPD:

"Balderas-Mondragon was booked into the Grant County Jail on charges of felony threats, unlawful possession of a firearm on school grounds and unlawful display of a firearm."

Police have not said what the connection between the two victims and the suspect is, if any, and did not release any other information.