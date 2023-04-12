Kennewick K-9 Ivan Sniffs Out Firearm Used in Drive-By Threat

K-9 Ivan and the gun he shiffed out (KPD) K-9 Ivan and the gun he shiffed out (KPD) loading...

Kennewick Police say a would-be assault suspect's efforts to ditch his firearm proved futile against K-9 Ivan.

Suspect points firearm threatens woman in Kennewick

Tuesday, Kennewick Police were called to a location near 27th and Olympia Streets in Kennewick after a woman reported a man driving in that area pointed a handgun at her and made threatening gestures.

According to KPD, the male suspect then attempted to "hide" the firearm near State Route 397 and Interstate 82. However, after searching the area where the victim told them she saw the suspect ditch the weapon, officers could not locate it.

So, K-9 Ivan was brought in and quickly located the gun. The suspect was also located and is in the Benton County jail facing several charges. His name has not yet been released.

No one was injured in the incident.

