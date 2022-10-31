K-9 Sinks Teeth Into Highly-Sought Suspect in Grant County

Grant County K-9 Edo (GSCO-Cathy Strickland) Grant County K-9 Edo (GSCO-Cathy Strickland) loading...

The suspect had a laundry list of crimes he was wanted for, at least six.

Grant County K-9 subdues suspect, has to be treated for 'contact' wounds

A wanted suspect in Grant County was apprehended after he decided to 'test' one of the Grant County Sheriff's Department K-9's.

Deputies and police were called to a home near Quincy, WA around 2:20 PM Sunday after getting a report of a man who had triggered a family fight, and in the process, violated a no-contact order.

21-year-old Caiden Stephens was not only sought for the violation, but according to the GSCO:

"...Stephens also had outstanding warrants for second-degree burglary, residential burglary, third-degree malicious mischief, fourth-degree assault-domestic violence, felony harassment, and taking a motor vehicle without the owner’s permission."

He'd already fled the area when Deputies arrived, but they quickly tracked him to a large open field nearby. The GCSO says he tried to hide inside a pumphouse behind a home, and when confronted with K-9 Edo, he still refused to follow commands.

The GCSO sent Edo into the pumphouse, and he quickly subdued the suspect. Stephens was transported to Quincy Valley Medical Center for treatment of what the GCSO said were "contact" wounds from K-9 Edo, now he's in the Grant County jail.