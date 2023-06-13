Man Fires at Construction Workers, Jumps into Moses Lake

Suspect fished out of lake (GCSO) Suspect fished out of lake (GCSO) loading...

Grant County Deputies were able to apprehend a Moses Lake shooting suspect after a wild series of events.

The incident began with a man and woman arguing

Monday afternoon, construction workers on a project near the 800 block of Loop Drive in Moses Lake heard what appeared to be a man and woman arguing, it sounded like the woman was being assaulted.

The workers tried to intervene, and the male, identified as 30-year-old Byron Combs, pulled a gun on the workers, threatening to shoot them. Another worker who was in his truck saw Combs with the firearm and rammed a pickup Combs was climbing into in an effort to allow his co-workers to escape.

Then Combs allegedly fired at least 7 rounds, hitting the pickup five times but the worker was not hurt.

Suspect tried leaving in his damaged truck

Combs, with the woman, fled the scene but the truck broke down sometime later near on Ridge Road. The woman fled and was later found by Deputies hiding near a residence. Combs made it to the Northshore of Moses Lake and tried to swim across, but was quickly surrounded by Deputies. He ended up clinging to the fountain near the Alder Fill part of the lake.

He surrendered to Deputies, as seen in the picture, who went out in boats to get him. He's now in the Grant County Jail facing attempted murder charges.

The GCSO has not yet recovered the firearm he used, residents in the Knolls Vista area are being asked to check any security footage from Monday afternoon, and anyone else who has information is urged to call (509)-762-1160. All leads can be confidential.

