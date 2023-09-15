Umatilla Football Practice Halted Due to Report of a Gun

In Umatilla, Oregon, a report of a person with a gun prompted a call to police and a youth football team to leave the field.

On September 14th, players and coaches of a youth football team left a practice field on the Umatilla School District (USD) property after a report of a person in the area with a gun. The report also prompted the district to secure all of the school’s student-athletes inside the high school building. Police quickly reported to the area and apprehended a minor who had the gun. After the suspect was in custody, law enforcement discovered that the weapon was a BB gun.

In a social media statement, the district thanked the Umatilla Police Department for their quick response and handling of the situation.